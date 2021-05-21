Wild to play with ‘desperation’ in Game 4 against Vegas

Momentum definitely belongs to the visiting Golden Knights, who pounded the home club 5-2 Thursday in a game that now sets the tone for the series.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Call it "the tale of two periods" for the Wild in Game 3 of the opening round series against Las Vegas.

It was the best of times in the first period for Minensota. Then it turned into the worst of times in the second and third period.

“Our first period was as good as it gets,” head coach Dean Evason said. “Their second period was as good as it gets too.”

The Wild now trail the series, 2-1. Game 4 is set to take place on Saturday night in St. Paul. That game will start at 7 P.M. and you can watch it on KARE11

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and overpowered the Golden Knights. But that optimism quickly disappeared as Las Vegas scored three goals to take the lead in the second period. The opposition eventually netted five unanswered goals over the final two periods to win 5-2, and take the advantage in the series.

“This is a team that comes at you in waves,” goaltender Cam Talbot said. “We have to come ready to play on Saturday as a confident and positive group.”

The Wild will be without Marcus Johansson moving forward this series as he suffered a broken arm on Thursday night.

Evason said the team is still deciding who they will be adding to lineup in his absence. The head coach said that he hopes whoever they bring in - Zach Parise or Matt Boldy or someone else - will give this group a spark.

Parise, once the face of the franchise, has been a healthy scratch for the first three games of the series.

“Desperation needs to be ratcheted up quite a bit,” Wild defenseman Ian Cole said.