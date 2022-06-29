Wild trade Kevin Fiala to Kings for first-round pick, Gophers D Brock Faber

Faber, who represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics, had 14 points with the Gophers last season and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala is headed for Hollywood.

Team officials confirmed on Wednesday that the star forward has been traded to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a first-round pick (19th overall) in next week's NHL Draft and University of Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber.

Fiala is fresh off his best season as a professional — career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85) — but his struggles in the postseason, as well as the amount of money it would have taken for the cap-strapped Wild to retain him, set the stage for an offseason split.

The Wild will now have two first-round picks in next week's draft, which begins Thursday, July 7, as they now possess the Kings' No. 19 pick and their own pick at No. 24. In total, Minnesota has eight picks in the draft, including four selections in the first two rounds.

Faber, who represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, had 14 points as a sophomore last season with the Gophers and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Faber, a Maple Grove native, was a second-round pick for the Kings in 2020, the first Minnesotan selected in the draft that year.

