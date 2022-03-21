Report: Wild trade for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury

The Athletic beat writer Michael Russo says the club will send a draft pick to Chicago for Fleury, and has traded netminder Kaapo Kahkonen in a separate deal.

After being mostly quiet as the NHL trade deadline approached, the Minnesota Wild has pulled off a huge deal that will land a legendary goaltender in St. Paul.

The Athletic Wild beat writer Michael Russo is reporting that the club is moving to shore up its unsatisfactory goaltending situation by sending a conditional second-round draft pick to Chicago for Marc-Andre Fleury. The 37-year-old Fleury had to waive a no-trade clause in his contract, something he was apparently willing to do to escape the rebuilding Blackhawks, and join a team some feel can be a cup contender.

“If I move, I would love to have a chance to win,” Fleury told The Athletic in mid-February. “That’s what I play for and what I love. But it’s still a big if at this point.”

The deal was also confirmed to the Associated Press by a person with direct knowledge of the deal. They spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal, made hours before the NHL’s trade deadline, had not yet been announced.

Fleury is one of the NHL's most beloved players, known for his athletic style and fun-loving personality. He won the Vezina Trophy last season as the league's top goalie at age 36, then was promptly traded to the Blackhawks, where he put up respectable numbers in back of a terrible team. In his time with Pittsburgh he won three Stanley Cup championships, and is the third goaltender in league history to reach 500 wins behind Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur.

To clear out a crowded net situation, Russo says the Wild has moved netminder Kaapo Kahkonen to San Jose along with a fifth-round pick, in exchange for scrappy defenseman Jacob Middleton.

In a more minor deal, Minnesota traded the rights to Boston College center Jack McBain in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

