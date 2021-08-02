Wild uncertain when season will resume as COVID problems continue

General Manager Bill Guerin says rather than rushing back to action, he'd rather "do the right thing."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wild fans are chomping at the bit for their hometown club to get back into action after an NHL-mandated shutdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on the roster.

Team General Manager Bill Guerin? He's not exactly in a rush.

Guerin spoke with reporters Monday about the pause in the season, which could possibly end Wednesday. And while the GM obviously wants to move past the battle with the virus, which has reportedly infected at least nine Wild players, he wants to make sure the hockey club handles the outbreak responsibly.

"I think we'll be better off taking the extra time, making sure our guys are healthy. If we have to wait a few more days, we have to wait a few more days," Guerin said. "Let's just wait it out, do the right thing, and it'll be OK in the end."

#Wild GM Bill Guerin said the facility could open on Wednesday "but I'm not so sure that's going to happen". He said there are new cases popping up nearly every day — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) February 8, 2021

The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that defensemen Ian Cole and Brad Hunt are the latest to test positive for COVID-19. They tested negative in Colorado when five players were added to the team's COVID protocol – Jared Spurgeon, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson – and flew back to Minnesota with the rest of the squad. Guerin says there very well could be more. "It's kinda creepin' it's way through the team," he told reporters.

"The players that have gotten it seem to have minor symptoms,... nothing crazy, kind of like some achiness, loss of taste and their sense of smell."

The first sign that something might be amiss is when forward Marcus Foligno tested positive and was place under COVID protocol, and things worsened from there.

Guerin added that at least one staff member has also tested positive. He will meet with NHL officials Monday afternoon to discuss the situation, and whether team facilities should reopen Wednesday. If that happens, a game would likely follow Thursday night. He's willing to wait if it means stopping COVID's run through his team, and hopefully surviving the rest of the season with no stoppages.