NHL postpones Wild-Canes due to COVID protocols for Carolina

The first-place Wild were due to face off against the Canes on Tuesday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes has been postponed, KARE 11 Sports Director Reggie Wilson has confirmed.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the NHL, the postponement comes after four additional Canes players and staff entered COVID protocols.

On Monday, Carolina announced players Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis would remain in Vancouver after entering COVID protocols, along with a member of the team's training staff.

The Wild-Canes postponement is the latest COVID-19 outbreak to affect the NHL schedule. The league has also postponed games for the Calgary Flames through at least Saturday, with at least nine players and one staff member added to COVID-19 protocols.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff have entered COVID protocol and will remain in Vancouver. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 13, 2021

The game was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.

A makeup date for the postponed game was not immediately announced.

The Wild are currently in first place in the Central Division, but have lost their last two games. Minnesota's next scheduled game is Thursday against Buffalo.

