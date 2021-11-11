Wild wins 4th straight, topping Coyotes 5-2

High-energy winger Kevin Fiala led the way with a goal and two assists, while goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 23 shots, winning his second straight.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 for their fourth straight win.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Dmitry Kulikov and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 23 shots while starting for his second straight game. Minnesota has scored five goals in all four games of its current streak.

Fiala scored the goal of the game, an amazing affair where he twisted his hands and wrists in spectacular fashion, batting a puck out of mid-air and under the crossbar for his second goal of the season

"That goal, I was a little impressed," Fiala admitted to NHL.com. "I can be honest. That goal was not a usual goal. That was probably one of the best [I've scored]. But like I said, it was lucky too."

"Good hand-eye coordination," Eriksson Ek said. "That was a nice goal."

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist — giving him points in his last two games — and Andrew Ladd also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 after 9 minutes.

Scott Wedgewood replaced Karel Vejmelka in goal in the third period for the Coyotes (1-11-1). Vejmelka finished with 17 saves in giving up all five Wild goals, while Wedgewood stopped all eight shots he faced.