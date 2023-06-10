Wild's Spurgeon 'week-to-week' after injury in Thursday's preseason game

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild could be without one of its top defensemen — and captain — when the puck drops on the regular season next week.
Jared Spurgeon is listed as "week-to-week" with an upper body injury after getting checked into the boards during the first period of Thursday's preseason game with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Spurgeon serves on the Wild's top defensive line, while also providing a veteran presence for a blue-line group that features two players 23 years old or younger — Calen Addison (23) and Brock Faber (21). Last season, Spurgeon missed just three games all year, and finished with the most goals (11) and points (34) of any defenseman on the team.
"You can't really replace a guy like him," said Jacob Middleton, who was Spurgeon's linemate for majority of last season. "Fortunately the organization has seven good defensemen, and even more down in Iowa that are going to be able to help us out."
Should Spurgeon miss the early portion of the season, veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski could see more ice time. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native signed a two-year extension with the team last March, and played in 46 games for the Wild last season.
The Wild open the regular season Thursday as hosts to the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.
