Eden Prairie's Nia Holloway set to bring intangibles to Gophers

Along with Holloway, Hopkins' Amaya Battle, Chaska's Mallory Heyer and Wayzata's Mara Braun are all committed to the Gophers.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Nia Holloway has the intangibles and the accessories, yet it’s her game that got the Eden Prairie forward noticed. She recently signed with Lindsay Whalen at the University of Minnesota.

Along with Holloway, Hopkins' Amaya Battle, Chaska's Mallory Heyer and Wayzata's Mara Braun are all committed to the Gophers, meaning four of the top five prospects in Minnesota are staying at home.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: