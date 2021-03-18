Niccum sisters lead Orono girls hockey

Kailey – a junior for the Spartans with 14 goals this year – is deaf and represented Team USA on the women's deaf hockey team.

ORONO, Minn. — When Orono takes the ice, the Niccum sisters are in sync.

It feels like Kailey and Alexa Niccum read each other's mind, because they already read each other's lips.

Kailey – a junior for the Spartans with 14 goals this year – is deaf and represented Team USA on the women's deaf hockey team. Even though she has an implant to hear, masks make things a little more difficult.

That means, Alexa – a freshman with eight goals this season – helps relay signals to her older sister.