Niccum sisters lead Orono girls hockey

ORONO, Minn. — When Orono takes the ice, the Niccum sisters are in sync. 

It feels like Kailey and Alexa Niccum read each other's mind, because they already read each other's lips.

Kailey – a junior for the Spartans with 14 goals this year – is deaf and represented Team USA on the women's deaf hockey team. Even though she has an implant to hear, masks make things a little more difficult. 

That means, Alexa – a freshman with eight goals this season – helps relay signals to her older sister. 

Together they are one of the top lines for the Spartans and they hope to make a lot more noise in one of the toughest sectionals in the state.  

