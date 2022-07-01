No. 1 recruit in Minnesota, Jaxon Howard, Commits to LSU

The Cooper High School standout had over 60 Division I offers from schools all across the country,

ROBBINSDALE, Minn — Soon-to-be senior and the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota for the Class of 2023, Jaxon Howard, made his verbal commitment to LSU Friday evening.

"It feels great," said the 6-foot-4, 245-pound outside linebacker. "The SEC is something big, and I'm ready to get to it. I really just want to get better at the defensive position. I've been playing a lot of tight end, but I feel as though defense is what I really want. I just want to get better for sure."

Before the commitment, Howard had narrowed his choices down to Miami, Michigan, LSU and Minnesota, saying the decision to turn the Gopher's down wasn't easy.

"It was very tough because P.J. Fleck is an amazing man, and also, the staff are amazing people," he said.

Howard added that making the announcement has lifted some weight off as he heads into his senior season.

"That's my big focus. That's why I wanted to get it done during the summer time," Howard said. "I want to instill the rest of my time into my teammates right now because that's all I've got. This is my last year to give it my all. Why not?"

It will be more than a change in the weather upon arrival in the SEC.

"[Football] it's a little bit different than up here, but I think Minnesota football is definitely on the up-rise as far as talent and just the way that they take everything," said Howard. "Down south, it's a different level for sure."

Howard says he will be early enrolling and heading down to Baton Rouge in January.

