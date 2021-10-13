No. 1 Wayzata is on a roll

The Trojan volleyball team is unbeaten this season.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There wasn't a state high school volleyball tournament last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, Wayzata is hoping to get back to state and defend its 2019 Class 4A Championship.

The Trojans are off to a 22-0 start and are top-ranked in Class 4A.

"Being unbeaten is a lot different and it feels like we have a target on our back, and I love that about Wayzata. It makes us play a lot harder and more concise. It's a whole lot of fun and I love this team," said sophomore setter Stella Swenson.

"I think the biggest thing is the team connection that we have and the chemistry. Working together, it comes so naturally. We all play for each other — every game, every set we do is for each other," said senior libero Ella Voegele.