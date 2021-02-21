x
No. 5 Illinois dominates Minnesota 94-63 for 7th win in row

No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota 94-63.
Credit: AP
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, right, celebrates one of his shots with Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota 94-63.

This was the seventh consecutive victory for the Illini. 

Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals for Illinois, which improved to 15-5 overall and 12-3 in the Big Ten. 

The Illini had a 31-8 edge in fast-break points and forced 18 turnovers by the Gophers. 

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Minnesota with 16 points and six rebounds.

