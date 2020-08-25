No fans in U.S. Bank Stadium for first two Vikings games

The home opener against Green Bay is scheduled for Sept. 13.

EAGAN, Minn. — Looks like we'll all start the season watching the Vikings from home.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that no fans will be allowed in U.S. Bank Stadium for the first two home games of the season, Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, because of health concerns and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the team said the decision was based on conversations with the Minnesota Department of Health, NFL and City of Minneapolis.

Current guidelines from the health department recommend no more than 250 people gather in an indoor venue.

The Vikings say they're working with health officials to potentially welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium later in the season.

Read the full statement from the team below:

Over the past several months, we have collaborated with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the NFL, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Vikings home games. We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.

Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium. As a result, the first two Vikings home games on Sunday, September 13, and Sunday, September 27, will be closed to the public. We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season.

Earlier this week, 12 members of the Minnesota Vikings organization, including eight players, tested positive for coronavirus. However, the New Jersey lab that conducted the tests, and other tests for the NFL, said the results were likely false positives.