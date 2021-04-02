North Minneapolis community celebrates as former North High standout heads to the Super Bowl

Tyler Johnson will make his Super Bowl debut as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Houston White Men's Club is a staple in north Minneapolis.

"The barber shop is a Black man's country club," says owner, Houston White. "It's a place where we gather, network, drink coffee. there's a new sense of pride.

Today, there's a new sense of pride, because in just a few days, this community will see one of their own, fighting for a title on the main stage.

"Wow, somebody from my home state, my hometown making it to the big leagues," says Jordan Cleveland. "With all the negative stereotypes, it's really fun to celebrate someone's hard work paying off," says White.

Johnson hails from the same north Minneapolis community where Houston White now owns a barber shop. "I was raised in north Minneapolis, went to North High," says White.

At North Community High School, Johnson was a standout quarterback and set school records playing for the University of Minnesota.

But his impact stretches far beyond just the football field. "Pride," says White. "I'm so happy for that young man."

This community now hopes Johnson inspires the next generation, to dream big.