Ogwumike excels on an off the court

The Lynx traded veteran Stephanie Talbot for rookie guard Erica Ogwumike on draft night. She has two older sisters already playing in the WNBA.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After the dust settled from the WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx ended up with three rookies despite having just two draft picks.

That’s because they traded Stephanie Talbot to New York for Erica Ogwumike.

If Ogwumike’s last name sounds familiar it’s because she has two older sisters already in the WNBA, both playing for the LA Sparks.

Erica played her college ball at Rice University.

The 5’9” guard was a standout for the Owls and hopes to make an impact here in Minnesota with the Lynx.