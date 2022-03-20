x
Hauswirth helps Ohio State women defeat UMD in Frozen Four championship

Minnesota Duluth, which split four regular-season meetings with the Buckeyes, made its first appearance in the championship game since 2010.
Credit: AP
Minnesota-Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg (30) and Naomi Rogge (9) block a shot on goal by Ohio State's Clair DeGeorge (14) during the first period of the NCAA Frozen Four championship hockey game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Kenzie Hauswirth broke a tie with 6:20 left and top-seeded Ohio State beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Sunday for the Buckeyes' first women's Frozen Four championship.

Hauswirth blasted a shot from the left side that deflected off a defender's skate and slipped inside the far post.

Paetyn Levis and Clair Degeorge also scored for Ohio State (32-6-0) and Amanda Thiele made 17 saves. The Buckeyes won their last 10 games and 11 of 12, setting a program record for victories in a season.

Naomi Rogge and Elizabeth Giguere scored for Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota Duluth (27-12-1), which split four regular-season meetings with the Buckeyes, made its first appearance in the championship game since 2010, when the Bulldogs won the last of their five titles — all in a 10-year span.

Levis took advantage of a giveaway — and then a discombobulated defense — to poke home a power-play goal about four minutes into the second period to give Ohio State a 1-0 lead.

Rogge answered with a goal from in front of the net for the Bulldogs at 7:18 of the second, redirecting a shot that trickled through the crease and across the line.

Degeorge, after Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg left the net and then lost her balance as she challenged a shot by Levis, slipped a wrist shot past one defender and through the legs of another into the net to give the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the third period.

Anna Klein stole the puck from Ohio State's Madison Bizal and fed Giguere, who calmly flicked a wrister glove-side high in the one-hole to even the score 1:13 seconds later.

