Former Gopher Bowe Becker takes gold with Team USA in 4x100 freestyle relay

After a teammate had fallen behind slightly to Italy, Becker, an Olympic rookie, swam a torrid third leg to regain the lead and bring home top honors.

TOKYO, Japan — Swimmer Bowe Becker was an All-American when he left the University of Minnesota after an illustrious college career.

He is now something much, much more.

Becker won gold in Tokyo Monday, as part of the U.S. men's 4x100 freestyle relay team. The team won gold in 3 minutes, 08.97 seconds, the third-fastest relay in history. Italy took the silver in 3:10.11, with the bronze going to Australia in 3:10.22.

The 24-year-old Becker swam the third leg, and was instrumental in bringing home gold. Teammate Blake Pieroni had surrendered a slight lead to Italy before Becker dove in and took control, handing anchor Zach Apple a solid lead he would not relinquish.

"How about Bowe Becker... a rookie!" exclaimed swimming commentator Rowdy Gaines.

Caeleb Dressel opened the race for the 4x100 meter relay team, swimming a leg of 47.26 seconds as part of his quest for six swimming gold medals.

Becker, a Nevada native, came to the U of M to swim and now considers the Gopher state his home. He will sit down with Lester Holt Monday on NBC Nightly News for a candid discussion on his remarkable return to the pool after struggles with his mental health.