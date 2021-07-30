Hmong refugees use Suni Lee's Olympic win to educate young people about group's history

There are about 81,000 Hmong in Minnesota, which is the largest concentrated group in the country.

Suni Lee's gold medal is a win for her and the Hmong community, many of whom arrived in the United States in the 1970s and 80s after the Vietnam War.

Businessman Leng Wong was the first Southeast Asian refugee who settled in Minnesota, their presence especially strong in St. Paul.

"I'm happy; I'm fortunate to have been afforded the opportunity to make a second home in America," said Wong.

Like many Hmong, the United States CIA recruited Wong to fight in the Vietnam and Secret Wars. But when the U.S. withdrew, it abandoned the group who were then targeted by communists.

Forced to flee, Wong re-settled in Minnesota in 1976 thanks to sponsorship programs.

"I just happened to be picked up by a congregation of Presbyterian churches here in Minnesota," said Wong.

There are about 80,000 Hmong in Minnesota, which is the largest concentrated group in the country. That includes Lee Pao Xiong who is now the director of the Center for Hmong Studies at Concordia University.

"When people think about refugees, they think about people who come to take," said Xiong. "And of course, in the beginning, we need a little bit of help, but eventually we're a thriving community and contributing community."

Their path is one of pain and pride, punctuated by Suni Lee's recent winning performance.

Born to refugees in St. Paul, she's the first ever Hmong-American Olympian now putting the community in the international spotlight.

"She said I'm doing this for the Hmong community, I'm doing this for the United States of America and we're just so proud of that," said Xiong.