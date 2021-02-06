How to watch: Minnesotans in track, shot put, wrestling and sport climbing on Wednesday

More Minnesota athletes begin their quest to make the podium at the Tokyo Olympics this week.

TOKYO, Japan — Wednesday will be a big day for Minnesota athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, with several events on the schedule. Here's how you can stream their competitions live on the NBC Olympics website:

KYRA CONDIE

St. Paul native Kyra Condie will make history as one of the first athletes to compete in Olympic sport climbing, as the event makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. If she makes it through Wednesday's qualifying, she'll compete again in the finals on Friday.

WHEN TO WATCH:

JOE FAHNBULLEH

Joe Fahnbulleh is a Hopkins High School graduate running for Liberia in the Tokyo Olympics, where he'll compete in the Men's 200 meters. His official Olympics bio notes that he was named 2019 National High School Coaches Association National Senior Boys' Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

WHEN TO WATCH:

PAYTON OTTERDAHL

Payton Otterdahl, a graduate of Rosemount High School, won two national championships in the shot put at North Dakota State University, and will go for Olympics gold in the event during the finals on Wednesday evening (Minnesota time).

WHEN TO WATCH

GABLE STEVESON

Gable Steveson, an Apple Valley native and Gophers wrestler, begins his quest for gold with his first match in the Men's 125kg freestyle on Wednesday evening (Minnesota time).