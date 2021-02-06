How to watch: Minnesota's Gable Steveson wrestles for gold at the Tokyo Olympics

The Gophers wrestler takes on a wrestler from the nation of Georgia in the men's 125kg freestyle final early Friday morning.

TOKYO, Japan — Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson will be bringing home a medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

The only question is: which one?

Steveson is scheduled to wrestle early Friday morning (Minnesota time) in the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final at the Tokyo Olympics. His opponent will be Geno Petriashvili of Georgia.

Steveson has been dominant in his three previous matches at the summer games, defeating Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan, 10-0, and Taha Akgul of Turkey, 8-0. Those victories in preliminary rounds was followed by a solid 5-0 win over Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia in the semifinals.

Gable Steveson's last 9 match scores are the definition of pure dominance:

5-0

8-0

10-0

10-0

10-0

10-0

11-0

11-0

10-4 — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) August 5, 2021

The official Olympics website notes that medal matches in men's freestyle wrestling are currently scheduled to begin around 5:30 a.m. CT on Friday morning, with Steveson's event scheduled last out of the six medal matches at that time.