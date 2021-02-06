How to watch: Minnesota's Gable Steveson wrestles for gold at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson will be bringing home a medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
The only question is: which one?
Steveson is scheduled to wrestle early Friday morning (Minnesota time) in the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final at the Tokyo Olympics. His opponent will be Geno Petriashvili of Georgia.
Steveson has been dominant in his three previous matches at the summer games, defeating Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan, 10-0, and Taha Akgul of Turkey, 8-0. Those victories in preliminary rounds was followed by a solid 5-0 win over Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia in the semifinals.
The official Olympics website notes that medal matches in men's freestyle wrestling are currently scheduled to begin around 5:30 a.m. CT on Friday morning, with Steveson's event scheduled last out of the six medal matches at that time.
The wrestling finals will stream live on the NBC Olympics website, with online coverage starting at 4:15 a.m. CT.