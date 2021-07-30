How to watch: Minnesota's Regan Smith swims for a third medal in Tokyo

The Lakeville native already has a silver medal and bronze medal at the Tokyo games.

TOKYO, Japan — Lakeville's Regan Smith will swim for her third medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night Minnesota time. This time, she'll be part of the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

The team is made up of two women and two men, each swimming 100 meters in the pool. Smith and her teammates qualified for the final after Thursday's heats, with a time of 3:41.02.

Watch Regan's quest for a third medal live during NBC's primetime Olympics coverage on KARE 11 on Friday night, or streaming on the NBC Olympics website (authentication may be required through your TV provider).

Smith already has a silver and bronze medal in her collection from the games so far, winning the silver in the 200m butterfly, and the bronze in the 100m backstroke.

During the butterfly final on Wednesday night, Smith edged teammate Hali Flickinger, with the help of a late surge. China's Zhang Yufei won gold by setting a new Olympic record with a time of 2:03.86. Smith finished in a time of 2:05.30.

Earlier in the week, Smith was the top qualifier for the 100m backstroke final, setting an Olympic record in the process. However, her record was short-lived, broken in the final by Australia's Kaylee McKeown, who took gold. Smith won bronze with a time of 58.05.

In March, Smith broke the American record in the 100-yard backstroke and swam the second fastest time of any American woman in the 200-yard butterfly.

Not everyone can have a chance to go to the Olympic games, certainly not at 19. Wise beyond her years, Smith knows she needs to savor all of this.

"I really want to live in the moment there and the games," Smith told KARE 11's Dave Schwartz. They could easily not have happened at all. And if I am able to make it and perform my best and be happy."