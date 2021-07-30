How to watch: Minnesota's Suni Lee competes for individual gold in uneven bars, balance beam

The women's all-around gold medalist could add to her collection with the apparatus finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Minnesota's Suni Lee has a chance to add two more medals to her collection at the Tokyo Olympics.

The St. Paul native has already joined an elite list of American gymnasts after winning gold in the women's all-around competition, continuing a streak of victories for Team USA dating back to 2004. Lee also has a silver medal from the team competition in Tokyo.

Now, she'll have a chance to shine in two of her signature events during the individual finals.

First is the uneven bars final taking place early Sunday morning (Minnesota time) in Tokyo, where Lee had the second highest score in qualifying (15.200), behind only Nina Derwael of Belgium (15.366).

Suni Lee then returns to the gym early on Tuesday morning (Minnesota time) to compete in the balance beam final, after achieving the third-highest score in qualifications (14.200), behind two athletes from China.

Both events will be streamed live on the NBC Olympics website, with the competition also featured later the same day during NBC's primetime coverage on KARE 11. Here's where to find the live streams: