How to watch Minnesota's Suni Lee & Grace McCallum go for gold in women's gymnastics

Lee & McCallum join Simone Biles on Team USA in the team competition finals on Tuesday in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Minnesota will be well represented when Team USA goes for gold in the women's gymnastics team competition final in Tokyo.

St. Paul's Sunisa Lee and Isanti's Grace McCallum will join Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles as the U.S. women's gymnastics team competes in the team event on Tuesday morning (Minnesota time) in Japan.

The U.S. team finished second to ROC, as the Russian team is known, during qualifying over the weekend. Reigning Olympic champion Biles topped the all-around with Suni Lee close behind in third.

For the Americans, Biles put up the top score as usual and will compete in all five finals. But she was not at her unparalleled best. The 24-year-old bounded well off the mat at the end of a tumbling pass on floor and her block on her Cheng vault was so crooked it's amazing she managed to land anywhere inside the arena.

Lee, McCallum and Chiles all had significant form breaks at some point. McCallum stepped out on floor. Chiles fell off the beam. Lee's execution on her double-twisting Yurchenko vault lacked the crispness of the ones done by Chiles and McCallum.

The team competition begins at 5:45 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 27. NBC Olympics will provide three live streams of the event, with a replay of the competition during Tuesday night's prime time coverage:

During qualifying, each member of the four-person team competes on each event, with teams being able to drop their lowest score. That will change during Tuesday's finals, when the competition moves to three-up/three-count. It's a format the Americans have thrived in for more than a decade. The higher the pressure, the better they've done.

From NBC Olympics: The U.S. women's gymnastics team trailed the Russian team after an uncharacteristically shaky qualification session. Nonetheless, Simone Biles and Suni Lee led the all-around standings at the conclusion of Subdivision 3.