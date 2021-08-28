Minnesota's Ian Seidenfeld wins Paralympic table tennis gold

The victory continues a family tradition: his father is a four-time Paralympics medalist.

TOKYO, Japan — Minnesota Paralympian Ian Seidenfeld continued a family tradition of success Saturday at the Tokyo Paralympics, following in his father's footsteps to win a medal in table tennis.

Seidenfeld, a 20-year-old native of Lakeville, Minnesota, defeated defending Paralympics champion Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark to win the gold medal in men's table tennis class 6.

According to the Team USA website, Seidenfeld's father Mitchell, who serves as U.S. team coach, also won four medals in table tennis at the Paralympics in his competitive career.

