In her third Olympics, Jessie Diggins is making Minnesota proud again

The Afton native and Stillwater Area High School graduate is inspiring the next generation of young athletes in Minnesota.

AFTON, Minn. — This month, the Nordic ski team at Stillwater Area High School will be making a final push for the coveted state title.

The Ponies' drive for success will coincide with the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where their idol Jessie Diggins – a Stillwater Class of 2010 graduate – will be making her third appearance in the games. Four years ago, in South Korea, she brought home Team USA’s first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing.

“You almost feel her energy within the Stillwater team. Like every single time, at the end of captain’s meetings, she gets brought up,” said sophomore Bailey Holmes, who watches the iconic video of Diggins winning the gold in 2018 before all of her high school races. “It’s just awesome to have someone who is doing that well, and is that inspirational, in our community.”

Holmes and her teammates plan to stay up until 1:45 a.m. early Saturday to watch Diggins in her first competition, the 15-kilometer skiathlon.

Set your alarm for 1:45 a.m.! Afton native Jessie Diggins will be competing overnight in the 15-kilometer skiathlon, coming off a brilliant 2018 Olympics. Her hometown looks pretty excited. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/LMpowpqcNa — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) February 5, 2022

While the stakes may be higher in Beijing, the young Ponies back home in Stillwater can relate on some level.

“She went through these same state meets we’re going through. So, I think it’s going to be really inspirational to watch her drive,” senior captain Louisa Ward said. “It’s amazing to think that Stillwater can produce such amazing people, and that Minnesota can produce amazing people like Jessie. She’s a positive, incredible athlete.”

Diggins grew up about 13 miles from Stillwater High, in Afton, where “AFTON CHEERS FOR JESSIE DIGGINS” yard signs have started popping up ahead of the Olympics. They fit quite well next to the “GO JESSIE GO” banner hanging in the center of town, as well as the “Jessie Diggins Trail” named in her honor after the 2018 Olympics.

Bob Dickie, who has lived in Afton since 1984, helped distribute the yard signs.

“She is such an incredible athlete, but she’s such a good person,” Dickie said, noting that Diggins can often be spotted training on the streets of Afton during the summer. “To have them grow up in your hometown, it’s pretty special.”

Much has changed for Jessie Diggins in 2022, following that epic performance four years ago. The 30-year-old has cemented her place as a central figure in the development of cross-country skiing, with The New York Times labeling her “the leader of her sport in the United States.” She also wrote a book, titled “Brave Enough,” that tackles critical issues like eating disorders and mental health.

“I have definitely increased my voice and learned how to use it,” Diggins told KARE 11’s Dave Schwartz last month. “It’s definitely given me a bigger platform to do things with, and that has been really rewarding and humbling. I want to be careful with the position I am in, because I want to be a good role model.”

The next generation of athletes at Stillwater Area High School have certainly taken notice.

Starting 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, they’ll hope to cheer Jessie Diggins to a second gold medal – with five more opportunities to watch her compete through Feb. 20.