Former Olympian training for World Cup in 2021

Needing help through the 'Adopt-an-Eagle' program

MINNEAPOLIS — Hopkins native Katie Johnson is no stranger to international rugby competitions..

Being a member of Team USA at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Now, she's in Glendale, Colorado with the US Women's National Team 7's for an eight-week daily training camp where she'll remain until November.

With the hope she'll earn a spot on Team USA in the 2021 World Cup.

KJ is taking a leave of absence from her job as a firefighter in Minneapolis. And is relying on the adopt an eagle program that many of the women do to help, the 'Adopt An Eagle' program. Helping players find support with finances, equipment even jobs in Colorado while they train.

"It's our first big support program for the women's rugby teams," says Johnson. "You get a direct message from the player you want to support. Then you go from there between the player and yourself. You can provide a job, or a stipend, gear, lots of different things and everything is needed.