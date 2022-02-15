Local figure skating coaches react to Olympics doping drama

Many in the figure skating world say it's wrong that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is cleared to compete despite testing positive for a banned substance.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Many in the figure skating world, from commentators to coaches, are expressing their outrage and frustration about the decision to allow Kamila Valieva to compete.

"If you have a rule, you follow the rule," said the Lake Minnetonka Figure Skating Club Director Carol Timm, who has held that position for nearly 45 years.

All the more reason she says it's wrong that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is cleared to compete despite testing positive for a heart drug that medical experts say could give athletes an edge.

"You have to hold people accountable because otherwise they don’t think it means anything," said Timm. "Why have a rule?"

Lawyers for the teen claim her grandfather's medication contaminated the test she took before the Games started.

Olympic officials say there will be no medal ceremony if Valieva finishes in the top three, nor will there be a ceremony for the team figure skating event, meaning athletes, including U.S. figure skaters, will leave the Olympics without their medals.

Analysts and former figure skaters, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, spoke out on Twitter, saying they don't believe she should compete. While Adam Rippon blasted the International Olympic Committee's ruling.

"What we're seeing right now is the repercussions of no punishment and no action truly being taken," said Rippon. "I’m heartbroken that this 15-year-old girl has been put in this situation."

Russia's history of doping scandals recently got the country banned from competition, forcing athletes to compete under the name "Russian Olympic Committee" or ROC for short.

The IOC says Valieva's case is still under review and noted that Valieva had not tested positive for banned substances while in Beijing.

Lipinski says this has scarred the sport permanently.

"Everybody wants her to skate and wants her to compete, but yet, most people all agree she shouldn't be," said Timm. "I think it just opens a can of worms in the future."

Thursday during prime time is the culmination of women's figure skating, and will be when it's determined who takes home the gold medal.

