Mallory Weggemann wins second gold of the Tokyo Paralympics

The Minnesota native grabbed another medal Monday morning and set another Paralympic record.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on March 31, 2021.

Minnesota native Mallory Weggemann was back in the pool early Monday morning to swim for her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Not only did she win the event -- the women's 100-meter backstroke S7 -- she set another Paralympic record in the process of 1:21.27.

Canadian Danielle Dorris won silver, and fellow American Julia Gaffney secured the bronze.

Weggemann, a three-time Paralympian, already won a gold medal last Friday in the 200-meter individual medley SM7. Earlier that morning the 32-year-old from Eagan set a new Paralympic world record after swimming a 2:54.25 in her semifinal heat.

The previous record, 2:54.42, was set in 2012 by Australian Jacqueline Freney at the 2012 Games in London.

We're so #UMNProud of Minnesota grad Mallory Weggemann for representing the Maroon & Gold at the Paralympic Games! 🥇



She's already earned one gold medal with three more in her sights! #ParalympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/GDR6EyLS6g — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) August 29, 2021

Weggemann already has several medals in her collection from the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, one gold and one bronze.

She became paralyzed in 2008 after getting an epidural steroid injection for back pain she suffered after contracting shingles.