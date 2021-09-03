Weggemann wins silver in final Tokyo Paralympic race

The Minnesota native adds the medal finish to her two previous golds won in the games.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on March 13, 2021.

Mallory Weggemann swam her final race of the Tokyo Paralympic games Friday morning, bringing in her third and final medal from the games.

The 50m butterfly S7 was expected to be a strong event for Weggemann, and the Edina native was able to net a silver medal. Canada's Danielle Doris took gold and set a world record, completing the race in 32.99 seconds.

Two other Americans were participating in the race alongside Weggemann: Julia Gaffney, who came in 5th, and McKenzie Cohen, who finished 7th.

Last one. Fast one. @malloryweggeman adds a silver medal in the 50m butterfly S7 to her two golds. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/FBc3ZVgwSN — Team USA (@TeamUSA) September 3, 2021

But a silver is certainly nothing to scoff at. Weggemann won two gold medals in the women's 100-meter backstroke S7 and the 200-meter individual medley SM7 while in Tokyo. She also set two new Paralympic world records.

These three new medals will join her previous wins, one gold and one bronze, from the 2012 Paralympic games in London.