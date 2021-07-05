Several athletes with Minnesota ties will be competing in gymnastics, swimming, wresting, sailing and more.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will be well represented at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with a number of athletes with Minnesota connections ready to go for the gold.

LARA DALLMAN-WEISS, SAILING

Age: 32

32 Hometown: Shoreview

Shoreview Social Media: Instagram

Lara Dallman-Weiss, along with her sailing partner, Coast Guard officer Nikki Barnes, finished 7th place at the Women's 470 World Championship regatta in Portugal in April, earning them a spot in this summer's games.

"Being part of team USA is just a dream," Dallman-Weiss said.

But the harsh reality is getting there. Unlike in many countries there is no U.S. government funding to assist the team. So Lara and Nikki, in addition to a grueling training regimen, have had to fundraise as well.

"We've been very successful but have a ways to go."

If you'd like to donate to Lara and Nikki's campaign to get to Tokyo, you can do so here.

SUNISA LEE, GYMNASTICS

Age: 18

18 Hometown: St. Paul

St. Paul Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

NBC Olympics

St. Paul native Sunisa Lee picked up an automatic bid to the Tokyo Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June with a 115.832, while posting the top scores on beam and uneven bars and actually putting up a higher all-around score than Simone Biles on the night.

The road to the game hasn't always been easy, however. Her biggest cheerleader, her dad John, was paralyzed in an accident just days before the 2019 nationals.

“Me and my dad definitely have the closest bond out of everyone in my family,” Sunisa says.

Rarely does John Lee miss one of his daughter’s gymnastics meets, at home or on the road, and don’t expect him to miss any future Olympic appearances by Sunisa.

“I will definitely be there, there's nothing stopping me,” John says, flashing a smile. “I'll crawl to Tokyo.”

GRACE MCCALLUM, GYMNASTICS

Age: 18

18 Hometown: Isanti

Isanti Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

NBC Olympics

Grace McCallum, an Isanti native, was chosen to fill the fourth spot on the U.S. women's team by a selection committee following a fourth-place finish at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. McCallum is a four-time member of the U.S. National Team.

PAYTON OTTERDAHL, TRACK & FIELD

Age: 25

25 Hometown: Rosemount

Rosemount Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Payton Otterdahl qualified for his first Olympics following the U.S. Olympic Team Trials this summer, after besting a previous Olympian in the shot put by an inch.

REGAN SMITH, SWIMMING

Age: 19

19 Hometown: Lakeville

Lakeville Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

NBC Olympics

In March, Lakeville native Regan Smith broke the American record in the 100 yard backstroke and swam the second fastest time of any American woman in the 200 yard fly.

Smith delayed her enrollment at Stanford to continue to train for her coach Mike Parratto and prepare for the Olympics.

"I really want to live in the moment there and the games. They could easily not have happened at all. And If I am able to make it and perform my best and be happy," Smith said.

GABLE STEVESON, WRESTLING

Age: 21

21 Hometown: Apple Valley

Apple Valley School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Gable Steveson, an Apple Valley native, has already had quite a year. The University of Minnesota junior heavyweight went undefeated, won a Big Ten Title, a national title and a spot on the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team.

"I just have that confidence that I can beat anybody by 10 points or by 15 points, it doesn't matter who it is," said Steveson. "It's do or die when you step out on the mat, (and) it's not my time to die, it's yours."

ALISE (POST) WILLOUGHBY, BMX RACING

Age: 30

30 Hometown: St. Cloud

St. Cloud Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

NBC Olympics

St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby is heading to her third Olympics in Tokyo, after appearances at the 2012 games in London and the 2016 games in Rio, where she won a silver medal.

Previously competing under her maiden name of Alise Post, she's now married to Australian BMX cyclist Sam Willoughby.

SHANE WISKUS, GYMNASTICS

Age: 22

22 Hometown: Spring Park

Spring Park School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

This year has been unusual for University of Minnesota gymnast Shane Wiskus, as it was the final season in program's history, after the school eliminated the program due to budget cuts.

"To have that cut the year of the Olympics just seems like very poor timing, and it almost makes me want to make the team even more just to kind of show them what they missed out on," Wiskus said.