Meet Minnesota's Paralympics athletes competing at the 2022 games

BEIJING, China — The competition continues in Beijing, China in March with the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The Paralympic Winter Games begin Friday, March 4 and run through Sunday, March 13, featuring more than 700 athletes competing in 78 medal events across six sports.

Paralympics sports in 2022 including alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, sled hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling. NBC Sports will provide coverage of the games on NBC, USA Network and the NBCOlympics.com website. Click here to find the full schedule of event broadcasts and live streams.

The U.S. will send 67 athletes to compete in the Winter Paralympics, including five from Minnesota:

NORDIC SKIING

Max Nelson

Age: 17

Hometown: Mahtomedi

Nelson made history last year in high school competition in Minnesota, when he became the first visually-impaired Nordic skier to win a conference title. He's already competed at the World Cup level, and will be the youngest member of the 2022 U.S. Paralympics Nordic skiing team.

Sydney Peterson

Age: 20

Hometown: Lake Elmo

Sydney Peterson, a Stillwater High School grad, qualified for her first Paralympics in 2022. Peterson previously won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the 2021 world championships.

Aaron Pike

Age: 35

Hometown: Park Rapids

Aaron Pike is a six-time Paralympian, competing in both summer and winter games since 2012. He's previously competed in cross-country skiing and biathlon in the Winter Paralympics, as well as track and field events in the summer games. A world championship medalist (silver in the individual biathlon in 2021 and bronze in the 2019 individual sprint), Pike will compete in sit skiing in Beijing in 2022.

SNOWBOARDING

Mike Schultz

Age: 40

Hometown: St. Cloud

Mike Schultz is competing in his second Winter Paralympics in Beijing. He won two medals at the PyeongChang games in 2019 (one gold in snowboardcross, one silver in banked slalom). He's also won three medals in world championship competition.

WHEELCHAIR CURLING

Batoyun "Oyuna" Uranchimeg

Age: 48

Hometown: Burnsville

