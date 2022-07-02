Minnesota Athlete Moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics

More than two dozen athletes with Minnesota connections are going for gold in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — KARE 11 is following dozens of athletes with Minnesota connections going for gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Each weekday during the games, we'll update this article with a closer look at the biggest Minnesota Athlete Moments at the games.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

Prior Lake's Paula Moltzan finished 12th in the women's giant slalom late Sunday night. The 27-year-old is competing in her first Olympics and will also take part in the women's slalom on Tuesday.

MORE MINNESOTANS TO WATCH AT THE WINTER OLYMPICS:

Cross-Country Skiing

Jessie Diggins won a gold medal in team sprint freestyle in 2018's Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. She's scheduled to ski again early Tuesday morning (Minnesota time) in the women's individual sprint, with qualifying runs starting at 2 a.m. CT.

Biathlon

Three Minnesota biathletes are scheduled to compete on Tuesday morning (Minnesota time) in the men's 20km individual biathlon. Jake Brown, Leif Nordgren and Paul Schommer will be among the Americans vying for a medal when competition begins at 2:30 a.m. CST.

Women's Hockey

The U.S. women's hockey team features nine athletes who were born in Minnesota, or went to college here. Team USA is set to face Canada as the preliminary rounds continue on Monday night.