Minnesota athletes to take center stage at the Winter Olympics Thursday

BEIJING, China — Thursday will be a big day in Beijing for more than two dozen Olympians that call Minnesota home.
From curling to hockey and skiing, here's how you can watch Team Minnesota compete for Team USA starting at 12 a.m. CST.
Men's Curling
Hot off their first victory over the Russian Olympic Committee, Team Shuster is back on the curling sheet early Thursday to take on Sweden. Competition begins at 12:05 a.m. CST and continues at 7:05 p.m. CST Thursday against Great Britain.
12:05 a.m. CST: United States vs. Sweden
7:05 p.m. CST: Great Britain vs. United States
Cross-country skiing
Also in the wake of a bronze-winning cross-country freestyle sprint, Minnesota's own Jessie Diggins has another chance to add to medal in the women's 10km classic.
1 a.m. CST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 10km Classical
Diggins has two more opportunities to medal next week in the Team Sprint Classical and Women's 30km Freestyle.
Women's Curling
Curlers Tabitha Peterson, Tara Peterson and Aileen Geving face off against Denmark early Thursday morning, and then are back on the ice just after 12 a.m. CST Friday to take on China.
6:05 a.m. CST: United States vs. Denmark
12:05 a.m. CST: United States vs. China
Men's Ice Hockey
Players from the State of Hockey account for a bulk of this year's Olympic team - nine have Minnesota ties. In their first preliminary event, Team USA will meet China on the ice just after 7 a.m. CST Thursday.
7:10 a.m. CST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, United States vs. China
Women's Ice Hockey
Rounding out the Minnesota-mania in Beijing is the women's hockey quarterfinals. Another nine women with Minnesota ties are looking to bring home a gold medal on the U.S. team this year. You can livestream the match live just after 10 p.m. CST.
10:10 p.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Quarterfinal, United States vs. Czech Republic
The Winter Olympics
