Minnesota athletes to take center stage at the Winter Olympics Thursday

Team Shuster, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins and 18 Minnesota hockey players are set to compete Thursday in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — Thursday will be a big day in Beijing for more than two dozen Olympians that call Minnesota home.

From curling to hockey and skiing, here's how you can watch Team Minnesota compete for Team USA starting at 12 a.m. CST.

Men's Curling

Hot off their first victory over the Russian Olympic Committee, Team Shuster is back on the curling sheet early Thursday to take on Sweden. Competition begins at 12:05 a.m. CST and continues at 7:05 p.m. CST Thursday against Great Britain.

Cross-country skiing

Also in the wake of a bronze-winning cross-country freestyle sprint, Minnesota's own Jessie Diggins has another chance to add to medal in the women's 10km classic.

Diggins has two more opportunities to medal next week in the Team Sprint Classical and Women's 30km Freestyle.

Women's Curling

Curlers Tabitha Peterson, Tara Peterson and Aileen Geving face off against Denmark early Thursday morning, and then are back on the ice just after 12 a.m. CST Friday to take on China.

Men's Ice Hockey

Players from the State of Hockey account for a bulk of this year's Olympic team - nine have Minnesota ties. In their first preliminary event, Team USA will meet China on the ice just after 7 a.m. CST Thursday.

Women's Ice Hockey

Rounding out the Minnesota-mania in Beijing is the women's hockey quarterfinals. Another nine women with Minnesota ties are looking to bring home a gold medal on the U.S. team this year. You can livestream the match live just after 10 p.m. CST.

