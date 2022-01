Meet the Minnesotans competing at the 2022 Winter Games

From cross-country skiing to curling, here are the Minnesota athletes going for gold in Beijing this February.

BEIJING, China — Minnesota athletes are gearing up to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing!

Biathlon

Jake Brown

Age: 29

29 Hometown: St. Paul

St. Paul School: Saint Olaf

Saint Olaf Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Curling

John Landsteiner

Age: 31

31 Hometown: Mapleton

Mapleton School: University of Minnesota - Duluth

University of Minnesota - Duluth Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Tabitha Peterson

Age: 32

32 Hometown: Eagan

Eagan School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Tara Peterson

Age: 30

30 Hometown: Eagan

Eagan School: University of Minnesota School of Dentistry

University of Minnesota School of Dentistry Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Chris Plys

Age: 34

34 Hometown: Duluth

Duluth School: Lake Superior College

Lake Superior College Social Media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

John Shuster

Age: 39

39 Hometown: Duluth

Duluth School: University of Minnesota School - Duluth

University of Minnesota School - Duluth Social Media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Aileen Geving (Alternate)

Age: 34

Hometown: Duluth

Duluth School: University of Minnesota School - Duluth

University of Minnesota School - Duluth Bio: NBC Olympics

Cross-Country Skiing

Jessie Diggins

Hockey (Women's)

Megan Bozek

Age: 30

30 Hometown: Buffalo Grove, Illinois

Buffalo Grove, Illinois School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Hannah Brandt

Age: 28

28 Hometown: Vadnais Heights

Vadnais Heights School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Dani Cameranesi

Age: 26

26 Hometown: Plymouth

Plymouth School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Amanda Kessel

Age: 30

30 Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Abbey Murphy

Age: 19

19 Hometown: Evergreen Park, Illinois

Evergreen Park, Illinois School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: USA Hockey

Kelly Pannek

Age: 26

26 Hometown: Plymouth

Plymouth School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Maddie Rooney

Age: 24

24 Hometown: Andover

Andover School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Lee Stecklein

Age: 27

27 Hometown: Roseville

Roseville School: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: NBC Olympics

Grace Zumwinkle

Age: 22

22 Hometown: Excelsior

Excelsior School: University of Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin Social Media: Twitter | Instagram

Twitter | Instagram Bio: USA Hockey

Note: This list will be updated as more athletes qualify for the 2022 Winter Games.

2022 Winter Games