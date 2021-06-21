Two Lynx players to represent Team USA in Tokyo

Teammates Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles made the roster for the 2020 Olympic basketball team, and will be joined in Japan by coach Cheryl Reeve.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The list of Minnesota athletes competing in this summer's Olympic games is growing.

Minnesota Lynx teammates Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles were both named to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team Monday morning.

Head coach Cheryl Reeve is also traveling to Tokyo this summer as an assistant coach with the team.

The Olympic squad is rounded out with high-profile names like Sue Bird, Brittney Giner and Diana Taurasi.

Bird and Taurasi will try to become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in women’s basketball as they lead the U.S. team during the Tokyo Games. The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players to play in five Olympics in U.S. history.

Edwards won four gold medals and a bronze during her illustrious career. Bird and Taurasi will lead a veteran group, including Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles. The 6-foot-6 center will be playing in her fourth Olympics.

Tina Charles will be in her third while Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart are back for a second time. There will also be six newcomers to the Olympic stage, that group led by reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

Here's a look at the full roster:

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

Tina Charles, Washington Mystics

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Last week, 19-year-old Lakeville native Regan Smith punched her ticket to Tokyo when she won the women's 100M backstroke at the Olympic swimming trials, and Gopher wrestler Gable Steveson is preparing to take on some of the world's best on the mat this summer.