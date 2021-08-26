Minnesota native Mallory Weggemann sets Paralympics swimming record in Tokyo

The 32-year-old swam a 2:54.25 in the women's 200-meter individual medley SM7, advancing to the final Friday morning.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota native Mallory Weggemann set a new Paralympic swimming record at the games in Tokyo Friday morning. (Thursday night CST.)

The 32-year-old from Eagan crushed the competition in the women's 200-meter individual medley SM7, finishing in a time of 2:54.25. The previous record -- 2:54.42 -- was set by Australian Jacqueline Freney at the 2012 Games in London.

Team USA teammate Ahalya Lettenberger finished second in Friday's heat, coming in at just under 11 seconds behind Weggemann.

The top eight swimmers advanced to the final, which will be held Friday evening in Tokyo -- 5 a.m. CST.