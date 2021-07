Smith, a native of Lakeville, posted a time of 58.03, edging out fellow American Rhyan White, who finished fourth.

TOKYO, Japan — Lakeville native Regan Smith couldn't match her semifinal time in Monday night's women's 100-meter backstroke final, but she still swam her way onto the podium -- earning the bronze medal.

Smith, who was the top qualifier entering the final after setting an Olympic record, finished behind Australia's Kaylee McKeown and Canada's Kylie Masse.