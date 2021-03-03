Meet the Minnesotans going for gold at the Tokyo Paralympics

The competition continues in Tokyo with the Paralympic Games starting Aug. 24.

TOKYO, Japan — Much like in the recently concluded Summer Olympics, Minnesota will be well-represented when the Paralympics begin in Tokyo this summer, with a dozen athletes with Minnesota connections competing in various events.

Traditionally held shortly after the Olympics, this year's Paralympic Games begin Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Tokyo, concluding on Sunday, Sept. 5, with events across 22 sports.

Here are the Minnesotans expected to compete, according to the official Team USA website:

CHUCK AOKI, WHEELCHAIR RUGBY

Age: 30

30 Hometown: Minneapolis

Chuck Aoki will be appearing in his third Paralympics in Tokyo. He previously won a silver medal at the 2016 games in Rio, and a bronze medal at the 2012 Paralympics in London.

JOSIE ASLAKSON, WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

Age: 25

25 Hometown: Jordan

A graduate of Jordan High School, Josie Aslakson will be competing in her first Paralympic Games in Tokyo with Team USA.

ABBY BAULEKE, WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

Age: 20

20 Hometown: Savage

A Burnsville High School graduate and native of Savage, Abby Bauleke already has a gold medal to her name, from the 2019 U-25 World Championships.

BENJAMIN GOODRICH, JUDO

Age: 28

28 Hometown: St. Paul

St. Paul School: University of Minnesota

Benjamin Goodrich is competing in his second Paralympics, after finishing ninth in judo at the 2016 games in Rio. He's a four-time gold medalist at the USA Judo National Championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) and has competed in three world championships.

ROSE HOLLERMANN, WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

Age: 25

25 Hometown: Elysian

Rose Hollerman will be competing in her third Paralympics in Tokyo. She previously won gold with Team USA in Rio in 2016, and also competed in the 2012 games in London, where the Americans finished fourth.

AARON PIKE, TRACK & FIELD

Age: 35

35 Hometown: Park Rapids

Aaron Pike is a five-time Paralympian, competing in both summer and winter events since 2012, including cross country, biathlon, and marathon. He's also competed in Nordic skiing.

SUMMER SCHMIT, SWIMMING

Age: 18

18 Hometown: Stillwater

Summer Schmit specializes in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter individual medley. She finished first in the 200 IM at the 2019 World Para Swimming World Series Indianapolis.

IAN SEIDENFELD, TABLE TENNIS

Age: 20

20 Hometown: Lakeville

Ian Seidenfeld will be continuing a family legacy when he competes in his first Paralympics in Tokyo. His father, Mitch, is also a Paralympics champion in table tennis.

LEXI SHIFFLETT, SITTING VOLLEYBALL

Age: 25

25 Hometown: Waseca

Lexi Shifflett will be competing in her second Paralympic Games in Tokyo after winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 games in Rio. She also has two silver medals from world championship competitions.

NATALIE SIMS, SWIMMING

Age: 24

24 Hometown: Edina

Natalie Sims will be swimming in her second Paralympics in Tokyo, after previously competing in Rio in 2016. The Edina native specializes in the 100-meter freestyle, the 400-meter freestyle (an event where she finished 8th in Rio), the 100-meter backstroke and the 100-meter butterfly.

MELISSA STOCKWELL, PARATRIATHLON

Age: 41

41 Hometown: Eden Prairie

An Eden Prairie native now living in Colorado, Melissa Stockwell won a bronze medal in paratriathlon at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. She previously competed in swimming during the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing.

MALLORY WEGGEMANN, SWIMMING

Age: 32

32 Hometown: Eagan

Eagan School: University of Minnesota

