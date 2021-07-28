How to watch: Minnesota's Regan Smith swims for another medal in the 200m butterfly

The Lakeville native has already won a bronze medal in Tokyo for the 100m backstroke.

TOKYO, Japan — Minnesota native Regan Smith looks to return to the podium on Wednesday night in Tokyo (Thursday morning local time in Japan) when she swims in the women's 200m butterfly final.

Smith already brought home bronze earlier this week in the women's 100m backstroke event.

The 19-year-old from Lakeville, Minnesota will be one of two Americans in the 200m butterfly final, alongside Hali Flickinger. Smith had the third-best qualifying time at 2:06.64, behind Flickinger and China's Zhang Yufei.

Smith is scheduled to swim at approximately 9:28 p.m. CT on Wednesday night. The event will be shown live during NBC's primetime coverage airing on KARE 11, as well as streaming online on the NBC Olympics website (authentication with your TV provider may be required).

In March, Smith broke the American record in the 100 yard backstroke and swam the second fastest time of any American woman in the 200 yard butterfly.

Not everyone can have a chance to go to the Olympic games, certainly not at 19. Wise beyond her years, Smith knows she needs to savor all of this.

"I really want to live in the moment there and the games," Smith told KARE 11's Dave Schwartz. They could easily not have happened at all. And if I am able to make it and perform my best and be happy."