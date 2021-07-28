How to watch: Minnesota's Suni Lee goes for all-around gymnastics gold in Tokyo on Thursday

Simone Biles withdrew from the event, putting St. Paul's Sunisa Lee in the spotlight for Team USA.

TOKYO, Japan — St. Paul native Sunisa Lee will be in the spotlight for Team USA on Thursday in Tokyo at the women's all-around gymnastics competition.

Lee will be one of two Americans in Thursday's final, with 21-year-old Jade Carey stepping in for Simone Biles, who withdrew from the event on Wednesday. Both Lee and Carey are slated to be part of the first rotation of athletes, where they'll compete in vault, uneven bars, balance beam and the floor exercise.

Lee, 18, has already won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's team competition, along with fellow Minnesota gymnast Grace McCallum, after Biles withdrew from the event after completing a portion of the team competition.

"Never been prouder to be apart of such an amazing team with an amazing group of girls," Lee wrote about her gymnastics teammates on Twitter after the team final. "We stepped up when we needed to and did this for ourselves. we do not owe anyone a gold medal, we are WINNERS in our hearts."

never been prouder to be apart of such an amazing team with an amazing group of girls. we stepped up when we needed to and did this for ourselves. we do not owe anyone a gold medal, we are WINNERS in our hearts. 🤍 — Sunisa lee (@sunisalee_) July 28, 2021

NBC Olympics will provide two live streams of the all-around event when competition begins just before 6 a.m. CDT on Thursday morning in Tokyo. The event will also be featured in NBC's primetime coverage on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. on KARE 11.

Lee's family and friends will be watching live from home in Minnesota. KARE 11 Sunrise will join them at their viewing party once again on Thursday morning, with live reaction to Suni's performance in the games.