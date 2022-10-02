Nathan Chen inspires St. Paul figure skaters

Nathan Chen's Olympic win is inspiring figure skaters all across the world, including athletes with the St. Paul Figure Skating Club.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nathan Chen's performance is a highlight so far of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The 22-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah is the seventh U.S. man to claim Olympic gold in the event.

"He just makes it look so easy, which is the goal, but it's incomprehensible how difficult it is what he did last night," said Benjamin Miller Reisman, director of the St. Paul Figure Skating Club (FSC).

Miller Reisman said they always see a bump in interest for the sport during the winter Olympics.

Estelle Schwab, 14, and her brother Jaden Schwab, 19, are with St. Paul FSC. They ranked second in the nation last year for novice pairs.

Estelle has been watching the Olympics and said, "I always want to be like them. They are just really impressive to watch and they train really hard for it."

Olivia Contreras Sawyer, 10, said she dreams of going to the Olympics one day.

"It was really inspiring to see him doing quads and I'm working on doubles," Contreras Sawyer said.

Chen landed five quadruple jumps during his free skate.

"He's doing so many jumps that to me, right now at my level, they seem impossible," she said.

Chen's story is also inspiring others after he missed the podium four years ago.

"He was just so in the moment and able to focus on being where he was whereas four years ago, you could see the weight of others expectations on him," Miller Reisman said.

Chen skated at the St. Paul FSC in 2016 when the rink was being used as a practice facility for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.