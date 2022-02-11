Olympic Zone show for Friday, Feb. 11

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Friday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue: Exes on ice

Over the last 11 years Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue have gone from a couple on AND off the ice, to close friends and one of the top ice dancing teams. They say their romantic history gives them a competitive edge.

Meet the "Roque Star" making history on Olympic ice

Abby Roque learned her first power plays on a makeshift rink and now she's making moves as the first Indigenous player on the U.S. women's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Roque tells Sam Brock about her journey. Roque tells Sam Brock about her journey.

Kaillie Humphries proves one woman can do it all in monobob

Monobob is a bobsledding event making its Olympic debut— and only women will be competing. Jo Ling Kent talks to Kaillie Humphries, a gold medal favorite, about monobob and goes for a virtual run down the Olympic course.

Puerto Rican skier William Flaherty: Survivor and Olympian

4 years after his brother, Charles, carried Puerto Rico's flag into the 2018 Winter Olympics, Alpine skier William Flaherty received the same honor. Anne Thompson shares the Flaherty’s family tragic and triumphant story.

