Olympic Zone show for Friday, Feb. 18

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Friday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Bing Dwen Dwen is causing panda-monium at Winter Olympics

Athletes and fans alike are smitten with Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot taking the 2022 Winter Olympics by storm. The toughest competition in Beijing might be trying to buy a stuffed Bing Dwen Dwen to take home.

Jordan Stolz: From his backyard pond to Olympic ice

Jordan Stolz wore a life vest when he tried ice skating for the first time--because the "rink" was a frozen backyard pond. Now 17-year-old Stolz is making his Olympic debut and being called the future of speed skating.

How Erin Jackson and Nick Baumgartner met the Olympic moment

Anne Thompson shares the stories of speed skater Erin Jackson and snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, who made history with their gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Brooms and beers: What to know before trying curling

Have John Shuster and company inspired you to grab a broom from your closet and try curling? Jo Ling Kent visited a curling club to learn all about curling gear and the tradition of a post-game toast to "good curling."

The simple life of ski superstar David Wise

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and father of two daughters, freestyle skier David Wise calls his hometown of Reno, Nevada "the best place in the world." Wise shares what makes his family farm so special.

Relive the top moments of Olympic Day 13