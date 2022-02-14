Olympic Zone show for Monday, Feb. 14

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Monday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Love is in the Olympic air: Meet the Olympic sweethearts

What's it like competing at the Olympics with your significant other by your side—or, in some cases, competing against you? Meet athletes heating up the snow and ice on Valentine's Day in Beijing.

Aerials skier Ashley Caldwell on pushing her limits

After winning gold in the mixed team aerials event, freestyle skier Ashley Caldwell is looking for individual triumph. In her own words, Caldwell describes how scary her sport can be and why it's about more than medals.

From Stamford to the world: Inside NBC's operations center

It's the ultimate team sport: covering two Olympics within six months of each other, during a pandemic. Jo Ling Kent visits NBC Sports' Connecticut headquarters to see what it takes to bring the Olympics to your home.

Colby Stevenson: How a car crash gave him the focus to win