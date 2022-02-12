Olympic Zone show for Saturday, Feb. 12

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Saturday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.





The competition within Team USA: Rams vs. Bengals

The U.S. Olympic athletes competing in Beijing, including Chloe Kim and Nick Goepper, share which team, the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams, they'll be rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday.





Speed skater Erin Jackson: 'My hobby is going to school'

When she wasn't training to become one of the world's best speed skater just five years after first trying the sport, Eric Jackson made time for higher education— and has multiple degrees to show for it.





Behind the scenes of the Olympic Village with Team USA

From sleeping in "zero gravity mode" to visiting the athletes' beauty salon, the women of the U.S. Olympic team take their social media followers on a tour of their home away from home in Beijing.





Steve Kornacki analyzes the highs and lows of aerials

What would happen if a gymnast tumbled four stories in the air? Something like the sport of freestyle skiing aerials, which features the highest-flying Olympic athletes. Steve Kornacki explains the awe of aerials.





Kendall Coyne Schofield on bonding with her linemates

Kendall Coyne Schofield, captain of the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team, describes the special relationship she has with Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker, her linemates and fellow Olympic veterans.





Relive the first week of competition at 2022 Winter Olympics