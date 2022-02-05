Olympic Zone show for Saturday, Feb. 5

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Saturday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Rut's Rules: Get up to speed on short track with Derek Parra

Rutledge Wood gets a lesson on short track, known as "NASCAR on ice" because of its crashes and strategy-filled races, from two-time Olympic medalist Derek Parra.





The symbolism behind the Winter Olympic medals and flowers

Inspired by China's ancient culture, the medals awarded at the 2022 Winter Olympics are decorated with a pattern meant to mimic a starry sky. Tanith White explains the symbolism of the medals and victory bouquets.





Moguls skier Kai Owens's journey comes full circle in China

When moguls skier Kai Owens makes her Olympic debut in Beijing, it will also, in her own words, be “the most full circle full circle.” She was born in China and adopted at 16 months by parents in the U.S.





Snowboarder Red Gerard shares why creativity is crucial

Red Gerard, the 2018 Olympic champion in snowboard slopestyle, discusses his hair, his famous sister and why the sport of snowboarding is fueled by creativity.





Tigers of Team USA: Olympians born in the year of the tiger

Jo Ling Kent talks to Winter Vinecki, Alex Hall and other U.S. Olympic athletes with the Chinese zodiac sign of tiger to learn whether these fierce competitors have an edge in the hunt for gold.

