Olympic Zone show for Thursday, Feb. 10

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Thursday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

"I love her to death:" Shaun White on his physical therapist

As Shaun White goes for his final ride at the 2022 Winter Olympics, he'll have Esther Lee by his side. Lee is White's longtime physical therapist, and is in Beijing despite her own serious health battles.

U.S. men's hockey team overcomes slow start, beats China 8-0

The U.S. men's hockey team got off to a slow start, but ended up crushing China 8-0 thanks to strong showings from Drew Commesso and Sean Farrell.

Brian Boitano takes Jo Ling King to figure skating school

Don't know your triple toe loop from your Lutz? Wonder what all the fuss about quads is about? Jo Ling King, a former figure skater herself, gets on the ice with Brian Boitano for a crash course in skating lingo.

Katie Uhlaender is going with the "flow" in her 5th Olympics

Katie Uhlaender has competed at five Olympic Games and this time she's going with the flow. Uhlaender, in her own words, describes what keeps her centered and the adventures she's had off the ice.

Meet the trailblazers of Team USA at the 2022 Winter Games

Winter sports aren't known for being very diverse. But some Team USA trailblazers are out to change that. Lewis Hamilton looks back at some of the Black athletes who have made Olympics history.

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 5