Olympic Zone show for Tuesday, July 27

TOKYO, Japan — Check out all of the segments from Tuesday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Gus Kenworthy visits inaugural Olympic skateboarding final

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy roots on Nyjah Huston and Yuto Horigome in the Olympic final for men's street skateboarding. Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.





Learning to fly: how gymnasts learn to trust their equipment

The US Women's Gymnastics team left nothing to chance in Tokyo, including getting used to the equipment in the arena. Tanith White has an inside look at how the equipment will play a role in the high-flying performances.





Brooke Raboutou describes sport climbing's three disciplines

Sport Climbing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Rutledge Wood finds out what it takes to climb to the top of this sport.





Meet the robot Olympic mascots winning hearts in Tokyo

The new face of the Olympics is electronic! Athletes are competing with robots to win fans at these Games. Rutledge Wood meets robotic mascots and finds out what it takes to operate one.





Best Moments of Olympic Day 4





How Nebraska's Jordan Larson became "The Governor"

Volleyball player and Nebraska native was nicknamed "The Governor" by her teammates after a funny fan interaction in Thailand.





The beauty and balance of Japanese bonsai trees