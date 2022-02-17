Olympic Zone show for Thursday, Feb. 17

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Thursday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor on her son and support system

Thirty-seven-year-old bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is getting ready for what could be the last race of her Olympic career, with her toddler and husband by her side.

From blade to boot, not all ice skates are created equal

Jo Ling Kent learns what crucial design details make different types of skates unique, with help from figure skater Ashley Wagner and speed skater Joey Cheek.

How Brita Sigourney's pets helped her through injuries

With a long list of serious injuries, freestyle skier Brita Sigourney has become "a little beat up" but her love of the sport and two furry friends keep her coming back to the halfpipe.

12 years ago today, the U.S. reached unprecedented heights

On Feb, 17, 2002, Team USA had its most successful day EVER at the Winter Games. A trio of athletes, now icons in their sport, made golden history. Sam Brock looks at the winning moments that haven't yet been topped.

From start to finish, all eyes are on the clock at the Games

Lightning fast finishes the naked eye can't catch. Sam Brock looks at some of the slimmest margins of victory so far these Games.

