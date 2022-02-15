Olympic Zone show for Tuesday, Feb. 15

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Tuesday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Skiers Chris and John Lillis on the bonds of brotherhood

Four years after his brother, John, competed in PyeongChang, aerials skier Chris Lillis is looking for an individual medal in Beijing. And like John, Chris will be carrying the memory of their youngest brother.

The 'Sport Soldiers" of Team USA: Meet the servicemembers

There are nine athletes on Team USA who are also serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Anne Thompson shares some of the stories of the Olympic "Sport Soldiers" competing in Beijing.

The fashion and function of figure skating costumes

Figure skating wouldn't be the same sport without the glamorous costumes, but they serve a bigger purpose than just dazzling the audience. Jo Ling Kent speaks with Ashley Wagner about why every stich and sequin counts.

The cheers and tears of Team USA's friends and family

Across time zones and continents, Team USA's biggest fans are holding watch parties and using technology to make sure the athletes in Beijing feel the love.

The Florida town producing the world's best speed skaters

What do speed skaters Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia have in common? They all grew up in Ocala, Florida, a tiny town that doesn't even have an ice rink. Meet the coach that they credit for their success.

Relive the best moments from Olympic Day 10